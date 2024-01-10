Stumble Guys Reveals Xbox Release Date, Starter Pack, and More

It's been several months since Scopely announced an Xbox release for Stumble Guys, and fans have been waiting patiently for a release date. Today, the publisher revealed that the game's release is a lot sooner than expected! Stumble Guys will be arriving on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pre-orders began today on the Microsoft Store for a Stumble Bundle starter pack, which will cost $4.99. The bundle will include 1600 Gems, a Sei Taishogun Skin, and Slime Footsteps.

A trailer for the Stumble Guys Stumble Bundle starter pack can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in pre-ordering the starter pack from the Microsoft Store can do so right here.

New Stumble Guys Features

In addition to today's release date news, Scopely has revealed some of the new features that players can expect in the weeks following. "Shortly after launch," the Xbox version will be getting crossplay and cross-progression with the existing PC and mobile versions of Stumble Guys. That should be good news for existing fans, or those with friends that play on other platforms. The Xbox version will also be getting an exclusive feature! The console version of Stumble Guys will be adding split-screen multiplayer, allowing players to enjoy the game with a friend locally. Like crossplay and cross-progression, that feature will be available "after launch," though a specific window was not provided. Scopely is calling split-screen multiplayer "one of the most requested community features," and it will be interesting to see if that generates more interest among existing players.

What is Stumble Guys?

Stumble Guys is an online battle royale game that was first released in 2021. Created by a team of just 9 staffers, the gameplay in Stumble Guys is often compared to Fall Guys, which has been available on Xbox for quite some time. Despite the similarities, Stumble Guys has managed to find a large audience over the last few years. The Xbox release marks the first time the game has come to consoles, and Scopely has stated that other platforms will follow in the future. At this time, nothing specific has been announced, however.

Like Fall Guys, Stumble Guys has seen a lot of collaborations and crossover content over the years. Games like Tetris and Pac-Man have both seen content in the game, and Ubisoft's Rabbids have also appeared. Brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Ford have been highlighted, and the game has collaborated with high-profile streamers like Mr. Beast. It remains to be seen whether all of this crossover content will be added to the Xbox version, but hopefully newcomers will get a chance to experience everything the game has had to offer over the last few years!

