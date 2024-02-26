Stumble Guys Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

After making its console debut on Xbox last month, Stumble Guys is stumbling towards a release on Nintendo Switch. The game has been officially confirmed for Nintendo's platform, and will feature cross-progression and cross-play with all existing versions. Unfortunately, a set release date has not been revealed, but pre-registration is live now and a release seems to be coming "soon." In a press release, publisher Scopely discussed the expansion of the game to its next platform.

"Our Stumble Guys team takes great pride in delivering new experiences that connect and delight our players, including bringing the 'Stumbleverse' to their favorite platforms" said Naz Amarchi, senior vice President and general manager, Stumble Guys at Scopely. "With this expansion to Nintendo Switch, we're making our game more accessible to Stumblers everywhere, no matter where they choose to play, and welcoming new players to join the party."

At this time, few details have been revealed about the Nintendo Switch release, but it will be a free download, similar to the Xbox version. When it does release on Switch, it's probably safe to assume Scopely will offer the same starter pack currently available on the Microsoft Store. The Stumble Bundle starter pack is $4.99 and includes 1600 Gems, a Sei Taishogun Skin, and Slime Footsteps. Scopely also announced an exclusive split-screen multiplayer mode for the Xbox version of Stumble Guys, though it has yet to be released. Presumably, this will also be available on all console versions.

What is Stumble Guys?

First released in 2021, Stumble Guys is a massively popular battle royale game that debuted on mobile and PC. The game racks up more than 50 million players each month, and has apparently become the #1 "top free" game on Xbox since launching on January 23rd. In the game, players must compete with other players to cross the finish line as they traverse various maps filled with obstacles. Games start out with 32 players, with that number whittling down across three different rounds. Usually, these competitions take the form of a race, but sometimes include tasks like avoiding cannonballs and dodging robots as their competitors stumble into danger.

Over the last three years, Stumble Guys has seen a number of collaborations. Franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants and Ubisoft's Rabbids franchise have gotten in-game skins, and there are even designs based on all the NFL teams. Some collaborations have even extended beyond skins, as limited time maps based on Hot Wheels, Tetris, and Pac-Man have all appeared in the game.

Will Stumble Guys Come to PlayStation?

While Stumble Guys will be coming soon to Nintendo Switch, Scopely has also confirmed that the game will be arriving on PlayStation at some point in the future. That release will happen sometime after the Switch version.

Are you excited to check out Stumble Guys when it comes to Nintendo Switch? Have you played the game on any of its existing platforms? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!