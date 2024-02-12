Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Developers Nerfing Burn Status Effect

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players should expect a big change to the game's Burn status effect in the near future. On the game's Discord, developer Rocksteady Games revealed that the Burn status effect has become far more overpowered than expected, and isn't scaling correctly at higher levels. Essentially, the developer "didn't intend for it to be the only viable End Game build for launch and beyond." As such, the Burn status effect is getting nerfed, and will scale as originally intended. New leaderboards are going to be implemented as well, but "all the entries on the current leaderboard will exist in perpetuity and will be a permanent record of all your achievements."

"We are fixing the bug with the scaling (or lack of scaling) on the Burn effect. Burn should still remain viable in higher Mastery Levels, and will correctly scale with damage taken effects on enemies as originally intended, but Burn will no longer scale infinitely," the company wrote on Discord.

Enemy Changes

Rocksteady is hoping to address issues brought up by the game's community regarding enemy health. Apparently, players have found that enemy health is too high past Mastery Level 50, and increases too quickly. That will be changed, but as a trade-off, The Heat Wave's Molten Skin and The Turtle's Shell are both getting nerfed. Instead of granting the player immunity, these items will now reduce damage by 90%. Rocksteady says that "these items were too easy to trigger and it is simply a bit too easy to keep the buff up." The idea is that players will have to lean more on their abilities and knowledge.

It remains to be seen how these changes will go over with the game's community, but hopefully they'll result in more balance, and a stronger game overall. As of this writing, Rocksteady has yet to reveal just when these changes will be made effective. However, the team has noted that developer updates will become a more frequent occurrence, with at least one happening per week. Some will be bigger than others, but the idea is that it will keep players more aware of what the team is working on.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Steam Numbers

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on February 2nd. Since then, the game's concurrent Steam numbers have been pretty poor. According to SteamDB, the game reached an all-time high of 13,459 players on release weekend, but has been dropping off since; this past weekend, the game was unable to reach 5,000 players at once. It remains to be seen whether things will turn around, but hopefully Rocksteady's dedication to improving the game will convince more players to give it a try!

How do you feel about these upcoming changes to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Do you think the Burn status effect needed a nerf? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: GamesRadar+)