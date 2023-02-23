Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals Extended Gameplay and Wonder Woman

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has gotten its first-ever look at extended gameplay. Rocksteady Studios is one of the most beloved studios out there as it is responsible for changing the way superhero games were viewed in the gaming industry. Although there were standalone superhero games, a lot of them were movie tie-ins and the quality was all over the place. Rocksteady, however, made Batman: Arkham Asylum which featured a brilliant story, amazing gameplay, and much more. The developer continued to expand on its vision of Batman over the course of multiple games, resulting in one of the most acclaimed trilogies in gaming.

Now, Rocksteady is back after being gone for eight years with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Following Batman's "death" at the end of Arkham Knight, players now assume the role of the Suicide Squad and are tasked with a very dangerous mission: kill the Justice League. The legendary group of superheroes has been brainwashed by Brainiac and have turned evil. The game has been in the works for a while now and we're finally getting a proper look at the game. At the latest PlayStation State of Play, we got a bunch of gameplay from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which showcased the abilities and playstyles of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang as well as their interactions with the evil Justice League members. It also reveals Wonder Woman is not evil and is actively trying to stop Brainiac's invasion, but learns a horrible truth in the process.

At The Game Awards, it was confirmed that Batman will return in the game and will be voiced by Kevin Conroy who tragically passed away at the end of 2022. It's expected to be the last performance from the iconic Batman voice actor as no other upcoming projects have confirmed whether or not Conroy recorded a performance before his passing. Either way, it's expected to be a pretty special game and will see Rocksteady Studios approaching things in a very new way with gunplay, co-op, and more elements that weren't present in the Arkham trilogy.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on May 26th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.