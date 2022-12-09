Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Date, Kevin Conroy as Batman Confirmed

A new look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was presented at The Game Awards and Batman makes his return. Rocksteady Games is one of the most renowned gaming developers out there, despite having only a handful of games to its name. The studio made a name for itself with the Batman Arkham trilogy, which made people take licensed video games a lot more seriously and paved the way for higher-quality superhero games. However, the studio hasn't released a game since concluding that trilogy in 2015. They've been working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which is a continuation of the Arkham universe. The game was revealed in 2020 and intended to release this year, but was pushed to 2023. It's been about a full year since we last saw the game, but now, we know when we can play it!

At The Game Awards, we got a brand new look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that included the release date and reveal of Batman, as played by Kevin Conroy. Conroy passed away just a few weeks ago and was the voice of Batman for years. Many were saddened by his loss and it wasn't clear if he would play Batman for Rocksteady ever again, as Batman essentially retired in Batman: Arkham Knight. However, he's back and it looks like he will be evil like the rest of the Justice League. It will be Conroy's final outing as Batman, which seems very fitting. It was also confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on May 26th, 2023.

The Creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back at it with a brand new action-adventure shooter! 🦇#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/i4f8rUOrxP — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a new co-op action game that places you in the shoes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. They're tasked with taking down the Justice League after they become under the control of Brainiac. Needless to say, it's a pretty interesting idea for a game and should result in some truly epic battles.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on May 26th, 2023.