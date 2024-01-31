Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gives Some Players $20 In-Game After Launch Issues

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is giving players compensation after some launch issues. Nowadays, it seems like we can't get a big AAA video game release without some major issue. Whether it be bugs, server issues, or just an all around rough game, it's pretty rare that a big new release comes away completely unscathed at release. Unfortunately, games are getting increasingly complex to develop and sometimes things aren't spotted by the time they make their way into the hands of millions or issues aren't deemed urgent enough to fix prior to launch. Similarly, sometimes these games can't handle the demand of players. Rocksteady Studios is a developer that has historically made single-player games, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the first attempt at an online game from the studio.

While the game will officially get its worldwide release this Friday, those who shell out a bit of extra money can jump in on the action right now via the game's special edition. It costs $100 and promised players they could start playing as soon as the servers went live on Tuesday. Unfortunately, there was an issue where the game auto-completed for players when they started it up and then the servers went down. Now, there is even scheduled maintenance in the middle of the night. It has caused a lot of frustration as people paid a lot of money to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early and are being met with problems that prevent them from making full use of that early access time. As such, Rocksteady Studios has rewarded those who have had to deal with these problems. Players who own the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have been given $20 worth of in-game currency AKA 2,000 LuthorCoins. Players can use these coins to purchase things like cosmetic items for the game's playable characters.

"Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," Rocksteady said in an in-game message. "We recognize that you've been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we'd like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again!"

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League appears to have largely ironed out its issues, but we'll have to wait and see if that holds true when the game launches for everyone else on Friday. There will likely be a larger influx of players given that is a cheaper version of the game.

