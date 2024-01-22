Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Add The Joker as Playable Character

WB Games and Rocksteady have announced that The Joker will be the first new playable character added to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League following its upcoming release. While Suicide Squad will let players play as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark out of the gate, it has previously been confirmed that additional characters would join the squad over time. Now, it's known that arguably the most popular DC villain of all, Joker, will be arriving as part of Suicide Squad's Season 1 of content.

Detailed in the final "Suicide Squad Insider" video today, Rocksteady gave prospective players a first glimpse at this version of Joker that will come to Kill the Justice League. Although Suicide Squad takes place in the same universe as Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham series, this Joker that will be playable comes from an alternate world. As such, this iteration of the character is much different from the "Arkhamverse" Joker that has previously been seen. With this take on Joker, those at Rocksteady said they have tried to model him more after the character's original roots in the comics.

You can get a look at Joker and much more from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in this new video here:

As for the Joker's release, Rocksteady says that he'll be added as part of Season 1, which begins in March 2024. Currently, Rocksteady has four seasons in total for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League outlined which will roll out in the months after launch. These future seasons for Suicide Squad will end up adding three more playable characters, three different environments to explore, and a ton of other weapons and gear to unlock.

When it comes to the base game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is finally slated to arrive in a little over a week on February 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those who pre-order the game's Deluxe Edition will instead be able to gain access beginning on January 30. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the days and weeks ahead as we'll have a lot more to share with you tied to Suicide Squad over that time.