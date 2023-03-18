Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Report Has More Disappointing News for DC Fans

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still scheduled to release in May via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to a variety of reputable sources though, this isn't happening. One of these sources is Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, one of the most reliable sources in the industry. Commenting on the silence from DC about the supposed delay, Schreier delievered some more disappointing news to DC fans.

When the delay was reported by Schreier, and then others, many DC fans were hopeful the delay meant there was going to be major changes to the game, particularly its games-as-a-service, RPG, and online elements. However, this always seemed unlikely given that it would require a major delay to rework the core game. To this end, Schreier noted this isn't happening.

"Rocksteady has not yet announced the Suicide Squad delay, perhaps because there's still no new date," said Schreier. "Staff were told a few weeks ago it's coming later this year but they still don't know when. Possible it slips to 2024, but one thing seems certain: The core game isn't changing."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is officially slated to release on May 26, 2023. Multiple sources have reported that the game has been delayed, but there's been no official announcement so far. If these reports are true, and there's no reasont to suspect otherwise, then the official announcement should be right on the horizon.

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis," reads an official bit about the upcoming DC game. "The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world's greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op."