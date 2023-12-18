Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Dev Rocksteady Responds to Spoiler Leaks

Rocksteady Studios, the developer behind the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has released a statement in the wake of spoilers for the game appearing online. Following Suicide Squad's closed alpha test earlier this month, various spoilers for the title began making the rounds on social media and other platforms. At the time, Rocksteady and WB Games didn't acknowledge these leaks but instead tried their best to take them down via copyright strikes. Now, after more prominent spoilers have started to emerge, Rocksteady shared a message on the matter.

Posted to Rocksteady's official X (or Twitter) account, the studio acknowledged that leaks for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are in the wild. Rocksteady said that it has been "very disappointing" to see these spoilers come about and encouraged fans to try to avoid viewing them if possible. Beyond this, Rocksteady also asked that fans who have seen spoilers not share said leaks with others to ruin the experience.

"We're looking forward to players experiencing the story we've crafted in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League once the game launches in the new year. We hope everyone can play the game and feel each moment of the narrative for themselves," Rocksteady said. "It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game's release, so we can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers."

Although it's disappointing to see that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League spoilers are already running rampant, the good news is that the game isn't that far off from its launch. Specifically, Kill the Justice League will arrive on February 2, 2024, when it comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For those who purchase the higher-end Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, early access will be granted three days in advance beginning on January 31.

How do you feel about this statement from Rocksteady following this wave of leaks for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? And were you even aware that spoilers for the game were out in the open? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.