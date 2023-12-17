James Gunn Teases "Arkhamverse" Continuation Following Suicide Squad Game

DC Studios boss James Gunn has teased that Rocksteady's "Arkhamverse" will potentially continue following the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Despite centering around a different group of characters, Suicide Squad is set to take place in the same universe that Rocksteady established with its Batman video game trilogy: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. With so many shake-ups at DC over the past year, though, some fans of the Arkham series have worried that Gunn would opt to end this franchise after Suicide Squad as a way of doing something entirely different in the gaming space that could tie in with DC's upcoming films. Fortunately, it doesn't seem that this will be the case.

In a message shared on Threads, Gunn said that he's very excited about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and he hopes there will be more titles set in this universe moving forward. Accompanying this message, Gunn also said that there are "no plans" of Suicide Squad being the last such game within the Arkhamverse. After stating this, though, Gunn deleted the statement for one reason or another, which perhaps indicates that this information wasn't accurate.

Even if Rocksteady does do more with the Arkhamverse in the future, it's hard to know when we'd see another game in this series come about. Infamously, Kill the Justice League has taken quite a long time to release and will arrive nearly nine years after Batman: Arkham Knight. Beyond this, Rocksteady has already confirmed that it will be supporting Suicide Squad for the long haul with new characters and additional content after release. As such, it seems like it might take a long time for another Arkhamverse game to come about, but at least Gunn doesn't seem to have plans to scrap this series for now.

In the near term, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release early next year on February 2, 2024, and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those who opt to buy the Digital Deluxe Edition of Kill the Justice League, however, can gain early access three days ahead of time beginning on January 31.

