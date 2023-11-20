Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Alpha Test Announced by Rocksteady

WB Games and Rocksteady Studios have announced that it will be holding a "Closed Alpha Tech Test" for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the end of this month. After months of silence, Kill the Justice League finally re-emerged again this past week with a lengthy new gameplay video. Now, those at Rocksteady and WB Games are clearly looking to get more feedback on the Suicide Squad game as it nears its release date in the early part of 2024.

In a new message sent out today, WB Games revealed that it would be holding this alpha phase of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League starting next week. Specifically, the test will begin on Thursday, November 30, and will last until the early hours of Monday, December 4. Those looking to take part in the playtest can currently sign up to be involved on the official website for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. From here, a select group of users will then be chosen and will be able to jump into a "specific section of the campaign."

Unlike other alphas or betas that are held prior to release, WB Games has stressed that this playable phase for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be "extremely confidential." So much so, in fact, that those who are selected to join the test will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). WB has warned that a breach of this NDA will not only "result in damage to the launch plans for the game," but it will also likely open one up to legal troubles. As such, if signing an NDA is a deal breaker for you, you might want to pass on this alpha for now.

Currently, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is slated to release early next year on February 2, 2024. When it does release, it will only be coming to current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those looking to jump into Kill the Justice League early, though, can buy the Deluxe Edition of the game, which costs $99.99, to gain access three days ahead of time on January 30.

