Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Trailer Shows Off King Shark Gameplay

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been subject to a few delays, but developer Rocksteady Games seems to have everything on track to meet its February 2, 2024 release date. Over the last few days, the team has been dropping new Insider videos to give fans a look at everything that's in store. Today, Rocksteady took it one step further by revealing the first gameplay trailer for King Shark. He's one of the four playable characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. If the trailer is any indication, players are going to have a blast exploring Metropolis with King Shark.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League King Shark Gameplay

One thing you'll notice almost immediately is that King Shark has a varied set of weapons at his disposal. The trailer shows him using a mini-gun, two hook-like sickles, and what looks like a fast-firing SMG. Considering Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a live-service game, we'll likely see all kinds of cosmetics for King Shark's tools as Rocksteady adds new content to the game.

However, King Shark does have abilities that extend beyond his toolbelt. Rocksteady probably isn't fully tipping its hand just yet, but we do see King Shark using an ability that lets him slam into the ground. This appears to be an area-of-effect attack due to the blue circle under him while Shark's in the air, but that could be something else.

The trailer ends with King Shark using some kind of powered-up gauntlets and a giant machete. Again, we'll learn more about Shark's kit over the coming weeks and months, but this early look makes it clear that he'll have a ton of tricks in his bag.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Date

As mentioned above, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch on February 2, 2024. It's worth noting that the game has been delayed a few times already, but it's unlikely they'll push it back again at this point. We'll also likely soon have gameplay trailers for all four characters.

After all, Harley Quinn got her trailer a few days ago. Now that King Shark is out in the wild, it's only a matter of time until Captain Boomerang and Deadshot get their time in the spotlight. Alongside that, we'll probably start to learn even more about how the game works via the Insider videos as Rocksteady builds up hype before the full release.