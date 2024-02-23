Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Players Warned of Progress Issue After Latest Update

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got its second big update this week which introduced a number of bugfixes and tweaked the rewards that players got from certain missions and actions, but it seems the update also introduced another problem that's blocking players from loading into Metropolis. The issue appears to be tied to a certain type of mission as explained by Rocksteady which means there's some progress there regarding fixing the issue, but the devs don't yet know what's causing it, and therefore, and update to resolve the problem has not yet been released.

Rocksteady acknowledged the issue on socials that deals with Incursion missions and loading into Metropolis. No ETA was provided regarding when the update will be fixed, and now that we're moving into the weekend, it's unlikely it'll get resolved until next week if it's not fixed by tonight, but Rocksteady said it'll have more to share with players when that info is available.

"This week we dropped our second patch for the game with the intention of squashing an initial set of bugs. While we managed to do that, we have received reports of a new issue that blocks progress while loading the Metropolis map after an Incursion mission. We are currently investigating the cause of this issue and we will provide you with an update as soon as we can."

The update in question was released on February 21st with the acknowledgment of the issue shared on February 23rd, so some players were quick to point out that they've been experiencing the problem since the update dropped. In a post accompanying this tweet, Rocksteady said that it started looking into the reports of the issue as soon as they started coming in.

Some have also alleged that the same update made the game perform worse overall, so for some Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players, this is just one of several problems.

"It didn't manage to squash the bugs it set out to fix at all. What are they talking about??" one player said. "All they did is make the game worse."

However, if you still plan on dong Incursion missions regardless of there being an issue with them, there may be a temporary workaround that'll let you keep playing those. A Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League player on Reddit said that they'd disabled the game's crossplay feature when playing on Xbox, and that doing so had apparently made Incursion missions run just fine without getting blocked off from Metropolis afterwards.

The post from Rocksteady mentioned previously also addressed some of the other issues the devs are looking into. You can read up more on those here.