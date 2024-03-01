Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Skipping Next Week's Update to Get Ready for Joker

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been getting weekly updates for close to a month now, but next week will break that trend with no major update in sight. That's because the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League team is opting not to release a big update next week and instead will continue working on "getting the whole game ready" for the much larger Season 1 Update that's releasing in March. This is the one that'll include things like gear and more Incursion missions, but the biggest to-do of the Season 1 Update is the release of the Joker as a playable character.

Rocksteady Studios shared the latest on its Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League plans this week in a new developer update addressing the plans (or lack thereof) for next week's update and the Season 1 Update that'll come later. With updates released pretty much on a weekly basis for the past three weeks, Rocksteady acknowledged that people were probably wanting an update soon to address some of the issues the game currently faces and said that fixes for those are in the works, but the priority right now is the Joker and Season 1.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Update on Season 1

After talking about the most recent Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League update that released on February 27th, Rocksteady discussed what's to come:

"We're aware that many of you are eagerly awaiting our next patch, for bug fixes and gameplay improvements, especially the Mutator changes. We're excited to get those changes into the game, and we're hard at work getting them ready. Our main focus right now is getting the whole game ready to receive our free Season 1 Update this month, which includes the new playable character Joker, as well as new gear, environments, and more," Rocksteady's developer update shared on March 1st explained. "As a result we won't be releasing a patch next week as we dedicate ourselves to testing fixes and making sure they're ready for implementation."

What's In the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Update?

So, the update is coming this month, but when exactly is it releasing, and what'll be included in it? For the first question, we don't really know yet. Rocksteady has confirmed that the Season 1 update will release in March 2024, so it's a bit odd that Season 1 doesn't yet have a release date given that it's March 1st. If work is still being done to get the game ready for Season 1 as Rocksteady suggested, however, it could be that the update releases next week, or it could be later if not enough progress is made between now and then.

As for what's coming, we do know some specifics on new features, environments, and more that'll be added. The Joker is obviously the highlight, and Rocksteady said in a previous dev update that it's "increasing the number of Incursion missions from three to six" when Season 1 starts, but the roadmap above offered a better look at some of the content coming in Season 1.