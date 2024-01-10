Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Developer Teases Big Easter Eggs: "We've Got Some Good Ones"

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be jam-packed with Easter eggs. There is nothing comic book fans love more than Easter eggs. We all love to point at the screen or page and recognize something or be able to have the awareness to pick up some kind of big tease for what's to come. There are entire YouTube channels dedicated to just pointing these kinds of things out in the latest Marvel and DC films. We even pick things apart here on ComicBook.com. When it comes to video games, there's even more room for Easter eggs due to how much of a framework there is for the developer to put hidden content in their worlds.

It sounds like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be no exception! The new game is a direct follow-up to Rocksteady Studios' Batman Arkham series, but this time, it will move players away from Gotham City and place them in Metropolis. As one might imagine, in one of DC's most prominent cities, there are bound to be some interesting references. Rocksteady Studios Production Manager Jack Hackett told ComicBook.com that they have some good Easter eggs this time around, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the Batman Arkham series had secret rooms with clues to future games that weren't discovered for months.

"Oh, we've got some good ones, and I'd be lying to you if I didn't say we set about to mess with people and give them little details and things to find, and I think there's layers to how we do that in this city," Hackett said. "It's been really fun thinking of the most obscure and fun and little DC details we can add to Metropolis to make it authentic and fun to explore and vivid and true to the comics. So, we've loved that. Metropolis is such a different space to Gotham. I'm really looking forward to the video that comes out after release where people will be posting like, 'Here's 80 Easter eggs you didn't know in Suicide Squad,' and even though I'll know them, I'm going to watch it and go, 'Oh, they found it. Oh, they spotted that. Oh, that's so good.'"

During my hands-on time with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, I noticed a lot. There were billboards with Zatana on them (a real life replica of this billboard was at our event itself as well), references to the Batman Arkham games, and more that I won't spoil here. Either way, fans should keep their eyes open for plenty of Easter eggs pertaining to the larger DC universe.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to release on February 2nd.