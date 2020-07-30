10 Characters We Want to See in a Suicide Squad Game

The characters of DC Comics have inspired a pretty wide range of video games, from family-friendly fare like LEGO DC Super-Villains to grittier fare like the Injustice and Arkham franchises. DC fans have not gotten an entirely new, major video game since the 2017 release of Injustice 2, but that hasn't stopped speculation about what games could be in store. One of the most buzzed-about titles has been a potential Suicide Squad game, which has been the subject of quite a lot of rumors over the past few months (and arguably years). Reports have even suggested that a Suicide Squad game - if it really exists - could be officially unveiled during next month's DC Fandome convention. Considering the fact that such a wide roster of villains and antiheroes that have graced the Suicide Squad in the comics - many of whom have become household names thanks to their appearances in other media - there are almost infinite possibilities for what a Suicide Squad game's roster could be. With that in mind, here are ten characters we'd love to see in a Suicide Squad game, ranging from well-known characters that will most likely appear, to some of the more forgotten - but colorful - Squad members.

Harley Quinn (Photo: DC Comics) You arguably can't have a Suicide Squad incarnation without Harley Quinn, especially after the 2016 film adaptation introduced audiences to Margot Robbie's take on the character. Harley has become a fixture in certain DC games as of late, making appearances throughout the Arkham franchise, and becoming a wild card antihero of sorts in the Injustice games. But even then, we have yet to see Harley truly be at the center of a game (outside of her slightly having a driving role in the narrative of LEGO DC Super-Villains). Harley is the kind of unpredictable, but lovable character that feels perfect for the world of a video game, both narratively and aesthetically. While she doesn't have super-powers, she certainly has a lot of creative weapons she could use at her disposal (just imagine getting to use her Birds of Prey bean-bag gun in combat), and the gymnast training to match. Plus, there would be an almost infinite number of possibilities when it comes to her cosmetics, with outfits inspired by her looks in the movies, the Harley Quinn animated series, and more.

Deadshot (Photo: DC Comics) Another character who we could safely expect in a Suicide Squad game is Deadshot, an expert marksman who has been dubbed one of the deadliest assassins in the DCU. Similarly to Harley, Deadshot has made appearances in multiple Batman games and Injustice 2, but he certainly is an interesting enough character to help anchor a Suicide Squad game. Between his tragic backstory and relationship with his daughter, and his stoic approach to missions, Deadshot feels like the kind of grizzled action hero that video game players crave. Plus, he's basically a guaranteed straight man in nearly every situation, regardless of whatever characters you put him up against.

Captain Boomerang (Photo: DC Comics) After appearing on The CW's Arrowverse and in Suicide Squad, Captain Boomerang has quickly become a more mainstream character. Also known as George "Digger" Harkness, Boomerang is an antagonist of multiple iterations of The Flash, and is able to use his arsenal of boomerangs in surprising detail. Outside of the MMO game DC Universe Online, Boomerang has largely been regulated to being a name-drop in other video games. Boomerang's bombastic and outlandish qualities would translate to the world of a video game incredibly well, complete with the potential for some ridiculous quips. Plus, his boomerang skills would be a fun thing to see fans master, and could do damage in ways not unlike Captain America's shield or Thor's hammer in the upcoming Avengers game.

Katana (Photo: DC Comics) Katana has been a bit of a dark horse in DC Comics since the 1980s, serving as a member of the Justice League, Birds of Prey, and The Outsiders. A samurai warrior armed with the Soultaker blade, Katana is probably best associated on a mainstream level with the Suicide Squad, thanks to her appearance in the 2016 movie. Katana's sword skills would be a great outlet for up-close combat within a Suicide Squad game, and her visual design and tragic backstory would weave into the narrative in a pretty poignant way.

Giganta (Photo: DC Comics) Traditionally regarded as a Wonder Woman villain, Giganta has had a nearly 80-year run in DC Comics. A few decades in, stories began to introduce her ability to change her size, allowing her to transform into someone who is stories tall. In recent years, Giganta has become a bit more closely associated with the Suicide Squad, even appearing in the tie-in comic for Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay. Giganta would not only bring more underrated female characters into a Suicide Squad game, but her superpowers would allow for some fun variations of combat, especially depending on the setting. It also would provide an unexpected tie to Wonder Woman's corner of the DCU.

King Shark (Photo: DC Comics) King Shark's popularity has grown pretty profoundly in recent years, thanks to a string of standout appearances on The Flash, and a regular role on the Harley Quinn animated series. As the name would suggest, King Shark is a man-shark hybrid who is armed with invulnerability, super-strength, and all of the skills of an actual shark. King Shark would absolutely fit the traditional role of a "tank" character that often exists in ensemble fighting games, while also being an eye-catching character. Plus, there are multiple ways his characterization could be interpreted -- either as a sort of stoic straight man, or as a more humorous character.

Rag Doll (Photo: DC Comics) Three different iterations of Rag Doll, an assassin and thief with the gift of extreme contortionism, have existed across the comics over the years, and he's evolved from a harmless-looking foe into something truly terrifying. The third version of Rag Doll, Peter Merkel, Jr., briefly joined forces with the Suicide Squad in 2018, in a mission that ultimately led to his death. Anyone who has seen The Flash's live-action Rag Doll will probably attest to how genuinely terrifying his contortions look outside of a comic panel. While he could make some a little squeamish, having his skills as a part of a Suicide Squad game would be fascinating to see and play.

Killer Frost (Photo: DC Comics) Various versions of Killer Frost have existed across the DC canon, portraying her as a sort of foil - either professionally or romantically - with Firestorm. The second and third iterations of the ice-harnessing character, Louise Lincoln and Caitlin Snow, have both been associated with the Suicide Squad in one way or another. While fans might best know Killer Frost from her more heroic turn on The Flash TV show, her appearance in a Suicide Squad game would allow for a creative chance to explore her bad side. Plus, her cold powers could render into a video game in a really dynamic and cool way -- less like more mainstream villains Mr. Freeze and Captain Cold just shooting from freeze guns, and more like a twisted version of Elsa from Frozen.

Chemo (Photo: DC Comics) One of the more underrated villains to serve among the Suicide Squad, Chemo might seem like a bit of an unexpected choice to throw into the game -- but that's what would make it so fun. In nearly every iteration, Chemo is depicted as a sentient, man-shaped plastic vessel, which is filled with the chemical byproducts of an evil scientist's various experiments. Chemo also largely doesn't communicate (outside of a recent comic appearance) beyond a series of sound effects and "oop"-s. Chemo is definitely not a conventional DC character, which is why it would be awesome to see them get their chance to shine amongst the Suicide Squad. The character would provide a bit of an unconventional and oddly satisfying tank experience for players (who wouldn't want to vomit toxic waste on a bunch of NPCs?), something that fans of the mobile game DC Legends have already seen.