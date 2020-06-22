Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights Games Will Reportedly Appear at DC's FanDome Event

✖

Hot on the heels of several gaming-related website domains being registered over the past week, a new report from Eurogamer claims that yes, in fact, Rocksteady Studios (Batman: Arkham Asylum) really is working on a Suicide Squad game and "Gotham Knights" refers to the Batman title that has consistently been hinted at as being worked on at WB Games Montreal (Arkham Origins). Additionally, "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League" is reportedly being considered for the former's final title. And while there's every possibility that timetables might shift and move up, the report states that both of them are set to appear at DC's FanDome event in August.

Even before the new report, we speculated that there was a good chance that if there really is some sort of Suicide Squad video game -- which had long been rumored to be something developer Rocksteady is working on -- or Gotham Knights video game in the works, it would be announced during DC FanDome, a virtual event that will feature news, announcements, and reveals of DC-related content, including video games.

Welcome to the #DCFanDome! Explore every corner of the DC Multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience on August 22. https://t.co/dS318qb5nv pic.twitter.com/8SlOGim8ZS — DC (@DCComics) June 16, 2020

At this point, there is no telling exactly what might officially be revealed or when. WB Games certainly hasn't confirmed anything. Some sort of Batman video game is certainly in development at WB Games Montreal, but who knows when that will be revealed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

What do you think? Are we going to see a Suicide Squad video game or Gotham Knights video game announced sooner rather than later?

