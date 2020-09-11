Super Mario 3D All-Stars: How Super Mario Galaxy Spin Move Got Changed

✖

When Super Mario 3D All-Stars got announced, many wondered how Super Mario Galaxy’s controls would be affected. Well, it turns out that there is a workaround for the title in handheld mode on the Switch. The official Nintendo account for the 35th Anniversary in Japan says that all you need is to hit that Y button in Galaxy to do the spin move. In addition, for those wondering, the motion controls for the title have been ported over to the JoyCons as well. So, everything can roll like it did as a classic title on the Wii, or you can take it on the go. It remains to be seen if Nintendo has any other tweaks in store for the older titles, but that would seem to be incoming as well. There was so much content announced for the 35th Anniversary that some information was bound to slip through the cracks.

Nintendo officially described Super Mario 3D All-Stars right after the game was announced to the public:

"Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off."

It's been 35 years since the first #SuperMario Bros. game was released! Check out the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct for news on upcoming Super Mario games and products releasing before Spring 2021! 🎉: https://t.co/t0u3ayagqA pic.twitter.com/qOvXg8Hiad — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2020

The collection is set to release for Nintendo Switch on September 18th and be available through "approximately" March 31, 2021, according to Nintendo.

