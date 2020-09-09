Super Mario 3D All-Stars Pre-Order Bonuses Announced

✖

Next week, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will release on Nintendo Switch, and fans will have a number of different pre-order bonuses depending on where they decide to purchase the game. Those that plan on buying the game at Target will be able to snag a set of magnets from each of the three games included in the compilation: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Similarly, Walmart will offer buyers three sheets of stickers from the trio of games. Last but not least, GameStop will offer Joy-Con covers based on each game. All three promotional items can be seen in the Tweets below.

Celebrate Mario's 35th Anniversary! Play three of Mario’s greatest adventures—all in one package! Drive Up on 9/18 to purchase the #SuperMario3DAllStars game in stores and receive a free & exclusive magnet set, only at Target! https://t.co/98Qh7R3UZa pic.twitter.com/tjxWIBG2Xw — Target (@Target) September 7, 2020

If you're going to play like an All-Star, you need to look like an All-Star. Purchase Super Mario 3D All-Stars from GameStop and receive these themed Joy-Con covers, while supplies last! https://t.co/gMT6nHWk7D pic.twitter.com/z5ksQ518ep — GameStop (@GameStop) September 8, 2020

We're celebrating Super Mario’s 35th anniversary by playing THREE of Mario’s greatest adventures—all in one package! 🎉 Get an exclusive sticker set when you buy the Super Mario 3D All-Stars game at https://t.co/XatRmRl4ug. Available 9/18. — Walmart (@Walmart) September 4, 2020

Announced just last week, Super Mario 3D All-Stars had long been rumored as part of the 35th anniversary celebration for the original Super Mario Bros. The game is a sequel of sorts to the original Super Mario All-Stars, a compilation that originally released on Super Nintendo in 1993. 3D All-Stars marks the first time that Super Mario Sunshine has been made available since its initial release on GameCube 18 years ago. Demand for that particular game has been high among Nintendo fans, which likely spurred a lot of interest in the compilation.

Pre-orders for Super Mario 3D All-Stars are already performing quite well for Nintendo; the game has not yet released and it's already the second best-selling game on Amazon of 2020. With so many retailers offering different bonuses for the game, it seems like that trend should continue!

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch September 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the compilation right here.

Are you planning on picking up Super Mario 3D All-Stars? Which pre-order bonus appeals most to you? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!