Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch Is up for Pre-Order

Nintendo's plans for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros were fully unveiled today, and they involve a ton of new games for the Nintendo Switch, toys, events, and more. This includes the debut of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. What's more, both games are now available to pre-order, and you'll find the details below.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Pre-order at Best Buy ($59.99): "Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.”

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: Pre-order at Best Buy ($59.99): “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: Multiplayer mayhem pounces onto Nintendo Switch! This enhanced of Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U system, features co-op gameplay both online and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels. Additional details about what new things this game has to offer will be revealed later. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12, 2021. New amiibo figures Cat Mario and Cat Peach will also be released at the same time as the game.”

You can check out all of the details about Nintendo's Super Mario 35th anniversary releases and events right here via our master list. You can keep tabs on all of our Nintendo news right here.

