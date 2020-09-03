Super Mario 3D All-Stars Announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo today officially confirmed months and months of rumors and reports by announcing a whole slew of different titles to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. At the top of the list, however, is Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the long-rumored collection of "optimized" versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy in one single package. Best of all? It's set to release just over two weeks from now on September 18th.

You can check out the full, new Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct below. Other announcements from today include Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a Nintendo Switch game that lets players race physical Karts, an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World called Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and Super Mario Bros. 35, a wild-sounding battle royale sort of video game for 35 players featuring everybody's favorite plumber. That's just the tip of the iceberg, however, and the full 16 minutes is honestly worth a watch.

It's been 35 years since the first #SuperMario Bros. game was released! Check out the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct for news on upcoming Super Mario games and products releasing before Spring 2021! 🎉: https://t.co/t0u3ayagqA pic.twitter.com/qOvXg8Hiad — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2020

Here's how Nintendo officially describes Super Mario 3D All-Stars in today's press release:

"Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off."

As noted above, Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The collection is set to release for Nintendo Switch on September 18th and be available through "approximately" March 31, 2021, according to Nintendo. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

