New 3D Super Mario Game Reportedly Releasing in 2024, Will Be Open World

The first details associated with the next 3D Super Mario game have been unveiled in a new report and it sounds like Nintendo is opting to go in a very different direction with the series. To coincide with the launch window of the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, Super Mario Odyssey came about and quickly became one of the platform's most popular games. Since that time, fans have continued to wonder when Nintendo would look to release another 3D Mario title. Luckily, it sounds like Mario's next adventure should be rolling out in tandem with Switch 2.

Coming by way of an insider named Zippo, who has reported accurate info in the past, Nintendo is preparing to release its next 3D Super Mario game in 2024. This entry is said to be rolling out as a day-one release for Nintendo Switch 2, which is what most fans are dubbing Nintendo's unannounced new console. It was also stressed that this won't be a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey, which means that the game's title should be something completely new.

"This will be the game for Nintendo next year. Mario will be a day one Switch 2 game, and I would bet serious amounts of money that this will be the very first game that we will see running on their shiny new system," Zippo said in their blog. "This will be the first 3D Mario game to be a launch title since 1996's Super Mario 64, which means this is a big freaking deal. Expect a very strong launch lineup from Nintendo and third parties alike."

The biggest departure with this new 3D Mario title, though, is that it's said to feature a wholly open world. Although Super Mario Odyssey featured some vast open areas, Zippo notes that this new installment is going in an "entirely different direction." They also added that Nintendo's exploration of the open world format for Mario seemed to be a foregone conclusion following the success of The Legend of Zelda with Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Window

Assuming that this information tied to the next 3D Super Mario game is accurate, it seems like we could get our first look at the title in the months ahead. Currently, the biggest roadblock to such an announcement is that Nintendo itself hasn't confirmed that it's working on a Switch 2, let alone a new console. Still, rumors and reports have been circling for quite some time and have suggested that a release of the Switch successor in 2024 is essentially a guarantee.

Based on the latest reports, Nintendo is said to be aiming to release the Switch 2 at some point in the second half of next year. Given how Nintendo's lineup of first-party titles is shaping up, this launch window for Switch 2 makes a ton of sense and suggests that an announcement for the console could happen soon. We'll keep you up to date here on ComicBook.com as we learn more in an official capacity in the future.