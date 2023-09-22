Nintendo Switch Online Adding New Game Boy Advance Game

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will have another classic Game Boy Advance game to play later this month. Nintendo has announced that Kirby & the Amazing Mirror will be coming to the service on September 29th. The game sees Kirby split it into four differently colored Kirbys. This plays into the game's co-op multiplayer, which has remained intact on Nintendo Switch Online. In fact, players will be able to enjoy the game locally with up to four players, and the game can also be enjoyed online. In addition to the co-op, Kirby & the Amazing Mirror also features competitive minigames.

A trailer for Kirby & the Amazing Mirror's release on Nintendo Switch can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

One for all and all four #Kirby!



Call in Red, Yellow, and Green Kirby to help you solve puzzles and take out baddies in Kirby & the Amazing Mirror, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 9/29! #GameBoyAdvance pic.twitter.com/YV729za4Bq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2023

In addition to the Game Boy Advance release, Kirby & the Amazing Mirror was previously made available on the Wii U Virtual Console. Unfortunately, the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShops were closed earlier this year, and all games digitally released for those platforms are no longer available. There are still a lot of Game Boy Advance games missing from Nintendo Switch Online that saw re-release on Wii U, including Metroid: Zero Mission and Pokemon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire. Hopefully Nintendo will rectify that in the near future!

GBA Games on Nintendo Switch

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror will mark just the 12th Game Boy Advance game released through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. As of this writing, the service has the following games available:

Fire Emblem

Kuru Kuru Kururin

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Metroid Fusion



Super Mario Advance

Super Mario Advance 2: Super Mario World

Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 4

WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames!



Game Boy Advance games were added as part of the Expansion Pack earlier this year. The library is fairly small at the moment, so hopefully Kirby & the Amazing Mirror will lead to more games being added. Kirby & the Amazing Mirror is one of two games in the series that released on Game Boy Advance, with the other being Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land. That game was actually a remake of the NES title Kirby's Adventure, and included a number of improvements meant to take advantage of the GBA hardware. With Kirby & the Amazing Mirror coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week, it's a fairly safe bet that Nightmare in Dream Land won't be far behind.

Kirby Games on Nintendo Switch Online

Kirby has a long history on Nintendo systems, and Nintendo Switch Online has made a wide variety of those games available to players. In fact, earlier this month saw the release of Kirby's Star Stacker on the SNES app. That game was never made available in North America prior to this month, making its release a pretty big deal!

Are you looking forward to Kirby & the Amazing Mirror on Nintendo Switch Online? What GBA games do you want to see added to the service? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!