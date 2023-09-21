Nintendo Switch Getting Fan Favorite Horror Game in Time for Halloween

The Halloween season is officially upon us, and for many people, it's the perfect excuse to check out a horror game. Nintendo Switch has no shortage of options to choose from right now, including Resident Evil, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, and Layers of Fear: Legacy. That number will be increasing on October 5th with the release of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. Little Hope will mark the second game in the series released on Switch, following Man of Medan's debut on the system back in May. The game will retail for $19.99, and seems to be an eShop exclusive.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope's Nintendo Switch announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The game can be pre-ordered from the eShop right here.

A new way to enter #LittleHope is on the horizon 🚏



The second instalment of #TheDarkPictures is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 5th, 2023. Pre-order now ⤵️ https://t.co/OGjod56nKa



Find out what happens when the secrets from the past return to haunt the living. pic.twitter.com/kHBbJaRijI — The Dark Pictures (@TheDarkPictures) September 21, 2023

The Dark Pictures Anthology

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of games that play out in a manner similar to horror movies. Each entry in the series can be enjoyed individually, as the narratives are completely separate from one another. The lone connection between the games is The Curator, a mysterious man that sets up each story while speaking directly to the audience. Developed by Supermassive Games, each title in The Dark Pictures Anthology focuses heavily on decision making, as players try to keep each of the characters alive. Every decision that gets made has consequences, and part of the replay value is in seeing how things might have played out differently.

Man of Medan and Little Hope are the first two games in Season One of The Dark Pictures Anthology. While no announcements have been made, presumably, Bandai Namco will eventually bring House of Ashes and The Devil in Me to Switch as well. It will only have been five months between the Switch releases of Man of Medan and Little Hope, so it's possible we could see House of Ashes and The Devil in Me arrive sooner, rather than later. It's also worth noting that a second season of The Dark Pictures Anthology is in the works, but there has been no information about when the first game will release.

Little Hope

When The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope begins, four college students and their professor find themselves stranded in an abandoned town known as Little Hope. Each game in the series deals with a different element of horror, and in Little Hope, the story revolves around witchcraft. In ComicBook.com's review of the PS4 version, reviewer Tanner Dedmon awarded the game a score of 4 out of 5, stating that it "offers what feels like a dizzying number of choices and storylines, and the brief nature of the game frees you up to pursue those grim and gratifying outcomes as often as you'd like."

Are you looking forward to The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope on Nintendo Switch? Did you play Man of Medan? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!