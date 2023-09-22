One of the best Nintendo Switch games is only $1.99 for a limited time, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale. Alongside it, there are three other solid games also on sale for $1.99. Altogether, it's $48 of savings if you buy all four Nintendo Switch games. That said, all of these deals are set to expire soon, with deadlines between September 28 and October 12, with said deadlines varying from game to game.

If you're looking for the latest and biggest Nintendo Switch games, then the four below are not going to tickle your fancy. Any Nintendo Switch game that fits this billing isn't going to be anywhere near $2. The games below are quite good, and in the case of one of these games, one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch platform, however, they are a few years older at this point.

The highlight of the four games is Playdead's Inside, a game from 2016 that boasts a Metacritic score of 93. Not only is it one of the best games of its year, but undeniably among the best games of its generations, and some would argue ever made, especially within the puzzle platformer genre. Below, you can read more about and check out a trailer for it as well. This also applies to the other three games.

Four Nintendo Switch Games On Sale for $1.99

Inside - "Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - "Based on Ken Follett's world-bestseller, 'The Pillars of the Earth' retells the story of the village of Kingsbridge in a whole new interactive way. Play as Jack, Aliena and Philip and change the events of the book through exploration, decision-making and dialogues. In their struggle to survive, lives and destinies intertwine. Philip the monk becomes prior of the small abbey of Kingsbridge. At the same time, a boy called Jack is raised in the woods by his outlawed mother. His apprenticeship as a stonemason paves his way to become a gifted master builder. Together with the disgraced noblewoman Aliena, Jack and Philip begin the construction of one of the greatest cathedrals England will ever see."

Planet Alpha - "Planet Alpha, a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger. Pursued by relentless enemies, you must harness the power of night and day as you struggle to survive."

Sagebrush – "Inspired by real-world cults, Sagebrush is a first-person narrative-driven adventure game which thrusts players into the role of a truth-seeker who must investigate the tragic circumstances of the Perfect Heaven cult's mass suicide. Set in New Mexico, players explore Black Sage Ranch, the former home of Father James, the revered prophet of the Perfect Heaven cult, in order to uncover the truth."