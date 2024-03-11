Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Is a Spin-Off, Will Not Star Mario - Rumor

Yesterday, in the name of Mario Day, Nintendo and Illumination officially announced a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This news was a surprise to no one, but what may surprise Nintendo fans is word that it is a spin-off and will not star Mario, or at least this what a new rumor claims. That said, if you paid close attention to the wording of the announcement, then perhaps this rumor is less surprising.

In the official announcement, the new movie is specifically pitched as "a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario. Bros." Right away, the use of "based" is notable. The announcement also says, "we're thinking about broadening Mario's world further." Neither of these things scream spin-off, but they do seem to suggest as much.

Even if this wording is nothing, it doesn't matter, because according to the aforementioned rumor, the movie is not only a spin-off but will not star Mario. According to the rumor, the film is set to either star Luigi in a Luigi's Mansion-style movie or be a Donkey Kong movie. The rumor claims both are in development at illumination, but it is not clear which is coming first.

What the rumor does make note of is that they have heard Luigi's Mansion 4 is set to release in the first half of 2026. Why is this relevant? Well, because Nintendo announced the movie will release on April 3, 2026. In other words, the favorite word of every c-suiter: "synergy."

Not only that, but the rumor alleges that Luigi's Mansion 4 is far bigger and far more ambitious than previous entries in the series. As a result, it also far more expensive. This doesn't make a ton of sense until you realize it may be attached to a major movie release.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. As for the source, it is a well-known Nintendo insider that goes by Zippo. In the past, this source has proven reliable, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well. It is impossible to say what camp this new rumor will fall into.

The rumor doesn't end there though. The rumor wraps by noting only now is the film about to start animation, which would mean a turnaround on production of about 22 or 23 months. This is a quick turnaround, even by the standards of Illumination. This doesn't mean the product will suffer, it just means it will be expensive.

"That also falls in line with what I've heard. Universal wants more Mario related films in the theaters, as soon as possible, and as quickly as they can make them," concludes Zippo. "Whether that's a good or bad thing is entirely up to you to decide."