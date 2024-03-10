Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel Announced, Release Date Revealed

A sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been officially announced and will be arriving in theaters on April 3rd 2026. The announcement was made in a special video starring Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto in celebration of Mario Day. Miyamoto confirmed that the movie will be produced alongside Illumination. At this time, very few details have been announced about the sequel. However, Illumination's Chris Meledandri was also on-hand to confirm that directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will return, and the movie will once again be animated by Illumination Studios Paris. Storyboards and and set designs are currently in production.

The announcement video for The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Happy #MAR10Day! To mark the occasion, please take a look at this video for the latest news about Mario. pic.twitter.com/MC33jhj3Ju — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

What Will Happen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2?

Following the comments from Meledandri, Miyamoto noted that "this time, we're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story." We don't know exactly how the sequel will expand on the original, but the ending of The Super Mario Bros. Movie hinted that Yoshi will have a major role to play. A bunch of Yoshis made a brief background cameo in the animated movie, but did not actually interact with any of the main characters, including Mario. Given how important Yoshi has been in the Mario canon since Super Mario World, it wouldn't be surprising to see the character getting a big spotlight, and possibly a big name voice actor to join the rest of the cast that appeared in the first film. It also seems likely that the sequel will offer more details about how Princess Peach ended up in the Mushroom Kingdom in the first place.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2: Who's Coming Back?

At this time, we don't know exactly which actors will be returning for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, all indications have suggested that the majority of the cast will be back for the sequel. In an interview with ET last year, Mario actor Chris Pratt talked about doing a sequel, but also indicated that discussions would not resume until after the writers' strike (which has since been resolved). In the special features for the movie's blu-ray release, Donkey Kong actor Seth Rogen also shared his interest in returning for either a sequel or a possible spin-off movie.

Jack Black's return as Bowser also seems to be a pretty safe bet. Black's role was one of the most highly-praised from the original movie. The actor is a big video game fan, and he's expressed a lot of happiness with how The Super Mario Bros. Movie turned out. Critical reception to the movie was a bit mixed, but it was a big hit with Nintendo fans and audiences around the world, grossing more than $1 billion.

