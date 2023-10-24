Super Mario Bros. 3 Remake Rumored to Be in Talks at Nintendo

Hot off the heels of Super Mario Bros. Wonder releasing, a new rumor has now claimed that Nintendo is internally discussing the idea of remaking Super Mario Bros. 3. Perhaps more than any other entry in the 2D Super Mario series, Super Mario Bros. 3 is often considered the best and most popular entry. Originally released in 1990 for those in North America, Nintendo has since gone on to re-release Super Mario Bros. 3 on SNES (with Super Mario All-Stars) and Game Boy Advance. Now, it sounds like a full-blown remake could be in consideration for modern hardware.

Coming by way of a leaker named Zippo, who has had accurate Nintendo scoops in the past, a remake of Super Mario Bros. 3 could end up happening down the road. Although it was stressed that Nintendo hasn’t decided one way or another if this new remake will happen, a source has claimed that the Japanese game publisher is having “serious” talks about pursuing such a project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Internally, Nintendo has apparently been having, and to directly quote the sources here, ‘serious discussions’ about a brand new remake of Super Mario Bros. 3,” wrote Zippo in their latest blog. “The game was famously remade thirty years ago in the masterwork that is Super Mario All-Stars. It also got an array of new levels in the GBA version that released in 2003. This is just a game Nintendo can’t leave alone, and it’s hard to not blame them.”

Given the nature of this rumor for the time being, it should be stressed that you take everything that has been outlined here with a huge grain of salt for the time being. Even if this rumor is accurate, Nintendo itself seemingly hasn’t even embarked upon developing this potential remake for Super Mario Bros. 3. As such, it could take multiple years for this remake to even see the light of day, and between now and then, the project could fall apart in some capacity behind the scenes.

Other Nintendo Remakes Are Currently in Development

Perhaps the one thing that gives the most credence to this potential remake of Super Mario Bros. 3 comes with many of Nintendo’s recent moves. Over the past few years, Nintendo has shown a much stronger inclination to remake popular titles from the past. In fact, within the next year alone, Nintendo has remakes and remasters lined up for Super Mario RPG, Luigi’s Mansion 2, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

With this in mind, it’s clear that Nintendo is beginning to find quite a bit of value in remaking older games compared to developing wholly new installments. Assuming that this trend continues in the next few years, it seems like only a matter of time until Super Mario Bros. 3 would be a game that Nintendo would look to bring back given its constant popularity. Then again, Nintendo may just look to create a follow-up to Super Mario Bros. Wonder instead in lieu of its early success.