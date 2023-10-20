Super Mario Bros. Wonder: All the Badges and Power-Ups

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now available on Nintendo Switch, and the Mario game introduces a whole bunch of new abilities for the game's heroes to use. These take the form of both Power-Ups and Badges. The game offers a small number of power-ups, most of which are new to the series. However, there are also 24 Badges that can be equipped, giving players a whole bunch of new abilities that can be extremely helpful, or add an extra level of challenge. For those just getting started on their journey through the Flower Kingdom, this guide lists every single one in the game, as well as their official in-game descriptions.

Power-Ups

Super Mushroom

Starman

Fire Flower

Elephant Fruit

Bubble Flower

Drill Mushroom

Action Badges

Parachute Cap- While in midair, press "R" or shake the controller to open your hat and float slowly downward.

Floating High Jump- Jump higher than usual and momentarily float.

Fast Dash- Dash a little faster than usual. You'll walk a little faster too, even across sandy areas!

Wall-Climb Jump- Jump against a wall, and then press "B" to jump straight up once.

Crouching High Jump- Crouch and charge up power to jump higher than usual.

Grappling Vine- While in midair, press "R" or shake the controller to launch a cine that can grab a wall.

Dolphin Kick- While underwater, press "R" or shake the controller to unleash a brief burst of speed.

Timed High Jump- Time consecutive jumps just right to jump higher than usual. You'll even jump high on sand.

Boosting Spin Jump- While in midair, press "R" or shake the controller to gain a little extra altitude.

Boost Badges

Coin Reward- Earn coins for defeating enemies.

Safety Bounce- Bounce back out of pits, lave, or poison swamps just one time per fall.

Coin Magnet- Pull in nearby coins and Flower Coins.

Auto Super Mushroom- Start a course with a Super Mushroom Power-Up.

Rhythm Jump- Earn coins by jumping in time with the beat.

Add ! Blocks- Add ! Blocks to courses. The ! Blocks may act as extra platforms, contain items, or serve other purposes.

Sensor- Detect significant items nearby, such as Wonder Flowers or 10-flower coins.

All Bubble Power- Change into Bubble form when you collect any power-up.

All Elephant Power- Change into Elephant form when you collect any power-up.

All Drill Power- Change into Drill form when you collect any power-up.

All Fire Power- Change into Fire form when you collect any power-up.

Expert Badges

Spring Feet- Perpetually hop along. You can also jump higher than usual.

Invisibility- Disappear from sight, making it impossible for enemies to spot you.

Jet Run- Dash continuously at incredible speed. If you run off an edge, you'll also have a short window where you can jump in midair.

Sound Off?- Hear strange voices...

Are you planning to check out Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Do you like the game's Badge system? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!