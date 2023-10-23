Super Mario Bros. Wonder Actor Reveals Talking Flower Role

Mario games have never offered much in the way of spoken dialogue, but Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a rare exception. While the majority of the cast doesn’t say a whole lot, the game’s Talking Flowers more than live up to their name, chattering away throughout every level. Sometimes they offer words of encouragement, while other times they (hilariously) react to changes brought about by Wonder Flowers. In a post on Threads, voice actor Mick Wingert revealed that he was the one that voiced the characters throughout the game.

“I am so proud to announce that I am the voice of aaaaaaall those talking flowers you meet in #SuperMarioWonder. Thank you to Nintendo America and Cup of Tea Productions for this incredible honor of joining the Mario Brothers universe,” wrote Wingert.

Wingert was initially suspected of being the voice of Mario, but that role is being played in the game by Kevin Afghani. The Talking Flowers have quickly been embraced by players, who have praised the humor they add to the game. Nintendo had originally envisioned that the game would have live commentary, with both a generic “newscaster” option as well as an option that would start harsh before growing more affectionate over time. While the developers seemed fond of the idea, they couldn’t quite figure out the logistics, and the idea eventually evolved into the Talking Flowers. The Talking Flowers are encouraging more often than not, but occasionally will react with humor if the player fails right in front of them!

Mario and the Flower Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set in the Flower Kingdom, a new location visited by Mario and friends at the start of the game. Right off the bat, players are introduced to Prince Florian. Florian’s subjects include the Talking Flowers as well as the Poplins. The Poplins look somewhat similar to the Mushroom Kingdom’s Toads, and are voiced in the game by Christine M. Cabanos. Like Wingert, Cabanos revealed her role on social media, calling it “a joy and an honor to be a part of this iconic title.”

Mario’s Next Adventure

While Super Mario Bros. Wonder is Nintendo Switch’s biggest game of the holiday season, another major Mario game is set to release in just a few short weeks. Super Mario RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17th, offering an enhanced take on a classic Super Nintendo game. The remake seems to be a faithful take on the original game, though players can expect a handful of improvements, including new triple moves, boss rematches, and more. Super Mario RPG has never been offered in any other form on Nintendo Switch, so it might not be quite as exciting as a wholly-new game like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but it’s still a chance for fans to check out a classic Mario game that they might not have experienced!

