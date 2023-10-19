Super Mario Bros. Wonder Reveals New Elephant Mario Merch

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario and friends have a handful of new power-ups to use, including the Elephant Fruit. As its name implies, the Elephant Fruit turns the game's heroes into Elephant forms, which grant them extra strength and the ability to fill their trunk with water. These Elephant forms have become a huge hit with fans, and Nintendo has wasted no time creating merchandise based on Elephant Mario in particular. The first of these is an Elephant Mario plush, which will be released in Japan in January from Sanei. The officially licensed product will be over 10 inches tall.

An image of the Elephant Mario plush can be found in the Tweet from Sanei embedded below.

At this time, there has been no indication if this plush will be released outside of Japan. Hopefully import sites like Play-Asia will step up and offer a way for fans in other regions to get it! Thankfully, Nintendo has announced a product currently available to fans in North America. My Nintendo users can cash in 800 of their Platinum Points for a Super Mario Bros. Wonder double keychain. The twin keychains feature Mario with a Wonder Flower and Elephant Mario. The item is technically free, but those interested in snagging it will have to pay shipping. An image of the double keychain can be found below, and readers interested in snagging it can do so right here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Power-Ups

While the Elephant Fruit has been getting most of the attention over the last few months, Mario gains a couple other new power-ups in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. These include the Drill Mushroom and Bubble Flower, which result in Drill form and Bubble form, respectively. With Super Mario Bros. Wonder set to release on October 20th, it will be interesting to see if the Elephant forms remain this popular, or if either of these other new power-ups will become fan favorites.

Super Mario Toys

Super Mario Bros. Wonder merchandise is slim at the moment, but that will likely change in the coming months. Jakks Pacific makes figures and playsets based on various Mario games, with a big part of their focus being on Super Mario 3D World and New Super Mario Bros. U. It's a very safe bet we'll see the company shift focus following the new game, though nothing official has been revealed just yet. LEGO has similarly put most of its Mario focus on New Super Mario Bros. U, with a few other games also getting a spotlight, including Luigi's Mansion 3 and Donkey Kong Country. Super Mario Bros. Wonder themed sets could be a huge hit, especially ones based on the Elephant forms for Mario, Luigi, and Peach. Until something gets officially announced, fans will just have to settle for the few options that have been revealed!

Are you planning to grab either of these Elephant Mario items? Have you been eagerly awaiting Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Eurogamer]