The Super Mario Bros. Movie May Have Revealed the Sequel's Villain

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Bowser serves as the primary antagonist, which makes sense given his history with the franchise. It's not hard to imagine the villain returning in a sequel, but it also seems likely that someone else might take the spotlight. There are lots of great options spanning the history of the franchise, including characters like Wart, Tatanga, and the Koopalings. However, the movie offers a pretty big hint where the sequel will go, and it happens long before the credits roll. Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD!

When Mario arrives in the Mushroom Kingdom, he discovers that Princess Peach is the only other human around. Peach tells Mario that she doesn't know how she arrived in the Kingdom, but she's been there since she was a baby, and was raised by the Toads before becoming their princess. In the flashback, we get to see Baby Peach, looking similar to her appearance in Yoshi's Island DS. In that game, Kamek is kidnapping babies as he searches for the Star Children. The Star Children have hearts with considerable power, and one of those is Peach.

The next Mario movie won't directly adapt Yoshi's Island DS, but it's quite possible we could see some elements from the game covered. Kamek certainly could have been the one that brought Peach to the Mushroom Kingdom in the first place, as part of his plans. There were hints that the villain had his own agenda in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Bowser currently imprisoned, Kamek could take over as the main antagonist. It's worth noting that the green Yoshi that's most often seen with Mario is also one of the Star Children, which would tie-in well with The Super Mario Bros. Movie's post-credit scene.

It will likely be some time before the next Super Mario Bros. Movie releases, and nothing has been announced by Nintendo or Universal just yet. However, with the movie already performing quite well, it seems like an announcement will come sooner, rather than later!

Do you think Kamek was responsible for Baby Peach's kidnapping? What villain would you like to see in the sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!