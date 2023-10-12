Viral Super Mario Bros. Wonder Video Shows Bowser's Reaction to Elephant Peach

When Super Mario Bros. Wonder was revealed back in June, the game's new Elephant Fruit proved a big hit with fans. The power-up turns most of the game's playable cast into new Elephant forms, including Mario, Luigi, the Toads, and Peach. With the game just over a week away, Nintendo has released a short animation featuring Bowser and Peach. In the video, Bowser is once again trying to court Peach, offering her a single flower. As an Elephant Fruit rolls by, it transforms Peach into her elephant form. Surprisingly, Bowser reacts by offering her a full bouquet, instead!

The animation can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Reception to the animation has been overwhelmingly positive. Bowser's reaction has generated a lot of laughs, and the replies are full of memes playing on the villain's reaction. While the whole thing is hilarious, the video does a nice job of highlighting the new power-up. For anyone that might not have been aware of the Elephant Fruit prior to today, this would certainly be a fun way to learn about it!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Power-Ups

While the Elephant Fruit can be used by most of the playable cast, it should be noted that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has a lot more characters than any previous game in the series. In total, there are 12 characters: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Blue Toad, Yellow Toad, Daisy, Toadette, Yoshi, Red Yoshi, Yellow Yoshi, Light-Blue Yoshi, and Nabbit. The first seven characters can use power-ups, but the Yoshis and Nabbit cannot. Instead, those characters have been aimed at younger or more inexperienced players, as they cannot take damage. As such, players shouldn't expect to see Elephant Yoshi or Elephant Nabbit in the game!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Release Date

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is slated to release October 20th on Nintendo Switch. The game marks the first new 2D Mario game in more than a decade. A new Mario game is usually cause for celebration, but there seems to be even more anticipation surrounding Super Mario Bros. Wonder. A big part of that is likely due to the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but the game's trailers have earned a lot of praise from fans. The Elephant power-up is just a part of that, as fans have offered praise for the visual changes, new locations, and more. It will be interesting to see what the general reception is like once the game is finally released, but fans don't have to wait much longer. Of course, those that are getting impatient can always check out participating Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop locations, as a Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo has been added to Nintendo Switch kiosks.

