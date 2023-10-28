Super Mario Bros. Wonder Players Get Emotional Talking About "Mind-Blowing" Part of Game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been out on Nintendo Switch for roughly a week, and it seems most Nintendo Switch fans are loving the new 2D Mario game. On Metacritic, the game boasts a 92 critic score and a 91 user score. This makes it one of the highest-rated games of the years with both critics and consumers. To this end, there's one aspect of the game many players can't get enough of. In fact, one post over on Reddit that's garnered considerable attention and affection calls the part in question "mind blowing."

The part of the game in question is the game's shadow system, which allows solo players to play the game simultaneously and spontaneously with another, random person. Of course, this is handy if you need the extra muscle or would like to play with others but have no one to play with. That said, it's resonating with players on an even deeper level than this.

"The live shadow stuff in Wonder makes me feel like I am playing with friends in real life and it's blowing my mind," reads one of the top and most popular posts on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page this week. "I was extremely skeptical of this component until I had a moment where I ended up in a spot that was surprisingly difficult with a blue toad. It was in the first battle area. Something unspoken happened and we absolutely realized we both were struggling, and we had each other's backs. He saved my ass and emoted happily each time, and so did I. The amount of communication you can do with such basic stuff is nuts. If you were a blue toad today playing the first world, helping a Mario named Gerg out, you were a part of a fantastic gaming experience that made my week."

The top comment on this post echoes the sentiment: "Same thing happened to me, a Mario saw that I was little and gifted me an item. We ended up finishing the level together and spammed the emotes until the screen faded black. If your username is "parker" and you're seeing this, I miss you man and I hope I'll see you in another level someday."

If this was an isolated post, it would be one thing, but another one of the top posts this week on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page is about the same thing, noting the feature permitted a very emotional experience for the player.

