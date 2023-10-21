Super Mario Bros. Wonder Players Sad About Change to Goombas

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now available via Nintendo Switch, and critics and consumers are loving the latest Nintendo Switch exclusive. Right now, the new Super Mario game has a 93 on Metacritic, and across social media the vast majority of chatter about the game is very positive. Some are going as far as to call it the best 2D Mario game in 30 years. Of course, everyone's mileage with the game will vary, especially if you don't have 2D Mario nostalgia coursing through your veins while playing it. What everyone can agree on though is that killing Goombas is sadder than ever.

Not only are Goombas more expressive than ever, they have new behaviors. For example, when Mario leaps above to land on its head and annihilate it, the Goomba will look up in sheer terror. And there is something about Goombas acknowledging their impending death that has some Nintendo fans feeling a little unsettled. Meanwhile, others simply feel bad for the various fates of the fodder enemy thanks to the aforementioned expressions and general enemy improvements.

"Why did you had to show this? Now I'm gonna feel bad every time," reads one of the replies to the tweet below. "The enemies in Wonder have so much adorable personality it feels cruel to kill them," adds a second reply.

Gotta say... not 100% sure how I feel about goombas realizing they're about to die now in Mario Wonder... pic.twitter.com/PfhXOwlLUX — Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) October 20, 2023

NO BECAUSE WHY DID THEY MAKE ME FEEL BAD FOR DOING THAT TO THE GOOMBA pic.twitter.com/4k7w9wj3H2 — megan🌻🦁 (@TINPANPYRO) October 21, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is, as of yesterday, available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED for $59.99. For more coverage on the new Mario game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here.

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder is about as close to perfection as it gets for a 2D Mario game," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "While the New Super Mario Bros. games were fun, they never felt like they had their own distinct identity, the way we saw with classic Mario games like Super Mario Bros. 3 or Super Mario World. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is dripping with creativity and personality in every facet. The game has set a new high bar for future Mario titles, offering an adventure that can stand with the very best games on Nintendo Switch. Nearly 40 years after the original Super Mario Bros., Nintendo has come along once again to prove that no one does the platforming genre better."