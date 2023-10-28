Nintendo Insider Teases Remake of One of the Best Mario Games of All Time

According to a well known Nintendo insider, one of the best Mario games of all time, which consequently means it's also one of the best games of all time, may be getting a remake on the next Nintendo console, rumored to be a successor to the Switch, and thus tentatively dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2. More specifically, Nintendo insider Zippo has relayed word that there are "serious discussion" inside Nintendo about "a brand new remake of Super Mario Bros. 3."

"Internally, Nintendo has apparently been having, and to directly quote the sources here, 'Serious discussions' about a brand new remake of Super Mario Bros. 3," reads the report. "The game was famously remade thirty years ago in the masterwork that is Super Mario All-Stars. It also got an array of new levels in the GBA version that released in 2003. This is just a game Nintendo can't leave alone, and it's hard to not blame them. I'm hoping they decide to say 'yes' on this one.

Zippo continued, noting that Nintendo fans can expect a "plethora of remakes of Nintendo games" on the next console, including not just obvious remakes of big games, but remakes of "obscure titles you haven't seen in a very long time." Zippo wraps this point by noting some of these projects should be out the first year of the console's release, which is expected to be next year.

"I'm all for remaking timeless classics as long as the developers in question understand the task at hand. Not just that, but you can expect to see a plethora of remakes of Nintendo games featured on their next console, some will be remakes of some of their biggest titles, and some will be obscure titles you haven't seen in a very long time. Expect to see some of those in the first year of the system's life."

Is any of this true? Well, right now, it's impossible to validate this information. In the past, Zippo has proven reliable, but he's also been off the mark, so it's difficult to discern what to do whenever they have a new report. Whatever the case, at the very least, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it's somewhat speculative and subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not touched this report with any type of comment. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if for some reasons these expectations are bucked and a comment is provided, we will update the story with said comment.