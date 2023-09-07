Nintendo Shares New Video Celebrating Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet

Nintendo has today shared a new video featuring longtime Super Mario voice actor Charles Martinet that both celebrates his career and details what he'll be doing next as a "Mario Ambassador" for the company. Just a few weeks back, Nintendo announced that Martinet would no longer be serving as the voice of characters such as Mario, Luigi, Wario, and more beginning with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This news proved to be upsetting to a number of longtime Nintendo fans, but now, Martinet has expressed excitement about transitioning into a new role with the Japanese game publisher.

In a video message posted to social media, Martinet opened up about what it has been like for him to play characters in the Mushroom Kingdom for nearly 30 years. Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto also appeared in the video and reflected upon the journey that he has taken with Martinet, which began with Super Mario 64. Miyamoto also lavished heartfelt praise upon Martinet and thanked him for helping to bring the world of Super Mario to life.

"You have traveled the world visiting events, joyfully performing the voice of Mario for fans, and putting smiles on people's faces," Miyamoto said. "You always place a big priority on spreading joy and I am sure that you will be a great Mario Ambassador. [...] Charles-san, your dedicated effort, your talent, and your height, which I remember from where you almost hit your head at the entrance of a restaurant at Kyoto, all leave an impression on me. I am deeply grateful for your thoughtfulness when bringing our characters to life with your voice."

What Is a Mario Ambassador?

Here’s a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet regarding the change of Mario’s voice actor, announced on 8/21. pic.twitter.com/4mOpD2Cx3a — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 7, 2023

Perhaps the biggest question that fans have had about Martinet's transition into the role of a Mario Ambassador is simply what that position will entail. According to both Martinet and Miyamoto, this role will let Martinet continue to travel the globe and meet fans at various events. Martinet himself also acknowledged in the video that his "favorite thing in the world" is to interact with Mario fans, which means that his transition to an ambassador will allow him to continue doing what he cherishes the most.

"For many years, it's been a privilege to be able to bring your amazingly wonderful characters to life," Martinet said in response to Miyamoto. "My favorite thing in the world is to meet Mario fans, fellow Mario fans like me, because I'm just so grateful for your joy and happiness and enthusiasm. I think all that we're here to do, or all that I'm here to do, is to touch your hearts, to make you smile and to make you laugh, and bring a little bit of that magic of happiness. And it's been such an honor, and such a joy, for so many years, that I look forward to continuing to bring that joy and help us all remember our innocence and our happiness, and our joy, through great games. To all Mario fans around the world, I look forward to meeting you all at some future events."