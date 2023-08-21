Super Mario Fans Share Shock and Sadness Over Charles Martinet Retirement
Mario fans are crushed that Charles Martinet will no longer voice the character.
For more than two decades now, Charles Martinet has been the video game voice of Super Mario. That era is officially coming to an end, as Nintendo has announced that Martinet will be stepping away from his role as the voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and more. Martinet will remain affiliated with Nintendo, serving now as a "Mario Ambassador" around the world. The move shocked fans, and it won't be long before players hear the character's new voice, as Martinet will not be appearing in Super Mario Bros. Wonder when it launches on October 20th.
Across social media, many fans shared their well wishes for Martinet, as well as their surprise at the announcement. After all, Martinet had been with Nintendo since 1991, where he began voicing the character at trade shows, before going on to voice the character in video games. The actor first voiced Mario in games like Mario Teaches Typing and Mario's Game Gallery, but it was his role in 1996's Super Mario 64 that truly cemented his popularity with the fandom.
While the news was unexpected, it comes just a few months after the role of Mario was voiced by Chris Pratt in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Martinet did not voice Mario in the film, but he did play the role of Mario's father, playing a key role in the narrative. Martinet also voiced a minor character named Giuseppe, who is modeled after Mario's "Jumpman" appearance in the original Donkey Kong arcade game.
Charles Martinet brought life to mario in a way nobody else could, losing his voice is sad yes, But I’m extremely pleased he was able to pass on the torch on his terms. Best of luck on your new journey! Thanks for all the memories ❤️ https://t.co/cwaOPTzn4e— Jaymotions (@jaymo_motions) August 21, 2023
@CharlesMartinet. For many years you have been the life and talent that made Mario so iconic and a big part of my childhood. While I am saddened to learn you will no longer be voicing Mario I am happy to see you begin a new journey. I can't thank you enough for all the memories.— Christian B (@Christian_ssj) August 21, 2023
idk i can't think of a good reason to recast charles martinet instead of just reusing his mario 64 lines for eternity like that is both easier and better— Pinna 🍓 (@pinnaparq) August 21, 2023
WHAT DO YOU MEAN CHARLES MARTINET ISNT VOICING MARIO ANYMORE— Drizz (@Drizz02) August 21, 2023
So, it turns out Charles Martinet is no longer gonna be voicing Mario.
I'm gonna go cry in a corner now.— Team Senticode (@TH3M1SF1TSP4CK) August 21, 2023
Ich wünsche Charles Martinet alles Gute bei seinen neuen Abenteuern. Danke für die schönen Jahre und die einprägsamen Stimmen. :) Eine Ehre ihn sogar persönlich getroffen zu haben. War damals schon überrascht wie groß der Charles ist. :D #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/zVm7YcZoNQ— MarceL³ (@lookslikeLink) August 21, 2023
Charles Martinet leaving the role of Mario is so odd to me considering he's been voicing him in almost every appearance of the character since before i was even born
not that he doesn't deserve to retire or anything, it's just one of those sobering moments— Ryan✌️💀✌️ (@make_a_s0und) August 21, 2023
I wish Charles Martinet nothing but health and happiness, thank you for giving us your voice for so long! #ThankYouMartinet pic.twitter.com/raCmayFucb— Starlux (@StarluxXIII) August 21, 2023