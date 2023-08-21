Super Mario Fans Share Shock and Sadness Over Charles Martinet Retirement

For more than two decades now, Charles Martinet has been the video game voice of Super Mario. That era is officially coming to an end, as Nintendo has announced that Martinet will be stepping away from his role as the voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and more. Martinet will remain affiliated with Nintendo, serving now as a "Mario Ambassador" around the world. The move shocked fans, and it won't be long before players hear the character's new voice, as Martinet will not be appearing in Super Mario Bros. Wonder when it launches on October 20th.

Across social media, many fans shared their well wishes for Martinet, as well as their surprise at the announcement. After all, Martinet had been with Nintendo since 1991, where he began voicing the character at trade shows, before going on to voice the character in video games. The actor first voiced Mario in games like Mario Teaches Typing and Mario's Game Gallery, but it was his role in 1996's Super Mario 64 that truly cemented his popularity with the fandom.

While the news was unexpected, it comes just a few months after the role of Mario was voiced by Chris Pratt in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Martinet did not voice Mario in the film, but he did play the role of Mario's father, playing a key role in the narrative. Martinet also voiced a minor character named Giuseppe, who is modeled after Mario's "Jumpman" appearance in the original Donkey Kong arcade game.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Charles Martinet!