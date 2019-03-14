‘Super Mario’ Concept Art Puts a Terrifying Spin On a Beloved World

Now that Mario can ride an actual T-Rex in Super Mario Odyssey, this hyper-realistic concept art from one fan is even more incredible than ever for Super Mario fans:

“Yoshi, the t-rex and his master Mario are in rage and the poor little goombas are running for their lives,” says artist Vantasy over on their DeviantArt page about the above piece. Though it’s an older design, it’s sort of perfect given how the newest Nintendo Switch game plays out, even more so with all of the live-action adaptations of our favorite franchises like Pokemon and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Though we have had live-action Mario in the past, the new-wave of design approach for this medium seems like a happy balance between realism and fan expectations — at least with the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie. Now that we’ve got the CGI and the gamer-hungry curiousity for these realistic hot-takes, who knows? Maybe we’ll see another crack at the Super Mario universe up on the big screen with Yoshi as a T-Rex. We can dream.

