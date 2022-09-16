Super Mario Fans Confused by Lack of Movie News at Nintendo Direct

Nintendo fans were surprised as the lack of news for the new Mario film from Illumination at today's Nintendo Direct. The animated Mario film has been in the works for quite some time now and was even slated to release by the end of 2022, but it was delayed to give Illumination the time necessary to make sure it's a quality product. At a Nintendo Direct last fall, Nintendo unveiled the cast of the Mario, which the internet reacted to with no shortage of memes. Many were taken aback by Chris Pratt being cast as Mario and that was only the tip of the iceberg. Given it has been a year since that happened and the film is about six months away from releasing, many were hoping to see a trailer or some new glimpse of the movie.

However, the Nintendo Direct came and went with not even a single frame or new detail of the film being announced. Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto appeared during the Nintendo Direct and acknowledged the film and the upcoming Universal theme park based on the company's games, but provided absolutely zero new information. Many were incredibly confused by this as there was no reason to mention these two things unless there was some kind of update. Miyamoto even used this to transition into news about Pikmin 4, something fans have been waiting a while for. It's unclear if there will be another Nintendo Direct this year, but if there isn't, the next gaming event it could appear at is The Game Awards in December.

Universal has a new Puss in Boots movie releasing that month, meaning they may attach the Mario trailer to that film. Of course, there's also the possibility that Nintendo and Universal just opt to release it online without much fanfare. Either way, it hopefully won't be too long until we see the first trailer for the still untitled Mario movie.

