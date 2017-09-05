Super Mario Odyssey Dominates Gamescom Awards

This year’s Gamescom event has come to a close, and though there wasn’t enough breaking news to go around, there were more than enough great games to keep fans entertained – and one that really enthralled them was Super Mario Odyssey.

In fact, Nintendo‘s upcoming platformer for Nintendo Switch turned so many heads, that it managed to dominate this year’s Gamescom awards with ease.

The show has awarded Odyssey as the Best of Gamescom, but it has also managed to net four additional awards – “Most Wanted” Consumer Award, the Best Nintendo Switch Console Game, the Best Action Game and Best Family Game.

This will no doubt help the game build up momentum towards its October 27th release, even though a few other games also did well with awards. You can check out all the winners below:

Best of Gamescom — Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best DLC — Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar (EA)

Best Booth — Electronic Arts

Best PS4 Console Game — Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft)

Best Xbox One Console Game — Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros.)

Best Nintendo Switch Console Game — Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best PC Game — Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Koch Media)

Best Mobile Game — Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo)

Best Role Playing Game — Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Bandai Namco)

Best Racing Game — Forza Motorsport 7 (Microsoft)

Best Action Game — Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best Simulation Game — Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco)

Best Sports Game — PES 2018 (Konami)

Best Family Game — Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game — Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

Best Puzzle/Skill Game — God’s Trigger (Techland)

Best Social/Online Game — Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)

Best Causal Game — Hidden Agenda (Sony)

Best Multiplayer Game — Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)

Best Virtual Reality Game — Fallout 4 VR (ZeniMAx)

Best Hardware — Xbox One X (Microsoft)

“Most Wanted” Consumer Award — Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Indie Award — Double Kick Heroes (Headbang Club)

Congrats to all the winners, and we’ll see everyone at Gamescom next year!