Rumor: Super Mario Odyssey Could Be Getting Some Additional Content

Nintendo has noted in the past that the idea of adding downloadable content to Super Mario Odyssey was a good one, and that was proven last week with the addition of Luigi’s Balloon World, as well as some new outfits. But some datamining by determined users has uncovered some potential new DLC that could be on the horizon.

Some hidden artwork has been uncovered by these dataminers, including several Hint Art files that suggest that some new Power Moons could be added to the game – indicating that we could either see them being added to current levels, or possibly in brand new ones.

Kotaku recently noted that the word “temporary” appears in Japanese Kanji in each of the images, meaning that they were originally cut from the game, or are going to be added back in. The image below, which came from The Cutting Room Floor, gives you some hints as to where these moons could wind up.

Though the images aren’t quite clear when grouped together like this, they do indicate some locations that we’ve seen from the game, indicating that the Power Moons could simply be added as extra challenges within the game. However, that’s not final just yet.

Producer Yoshiaki Koizumi previously went on record about the possibility of Super Mario Odyssey DLC, noting that it could happen, though nothing’s been confirmed. It would certainly extend the life of the game, just as the downloadable content for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild did for that title. More than likely, Nintendo would probably have an announcement made during its Nintendo Direct special at E3, where it would get the most amount of attention.

For the time being, the photo above provides a nice glimpse of certain locations within the game, and a YouTuber by the name of Akfamilyhome actually paid a lot of these spots a visit in the video below. There are minor spoilers here, so don’t dive in until you’ve beaten the game – unless you want to spoil yourself.

We’d love to see this Mario adventure continue, so bring it on, Nintendo!

Super Mario Odyssey is available now for Nintendo Switch.