Super Mario Odyssey Producer Is Open To Adding More Downloadable Content To It

Super Mario Odyssey has been doing remarkable business since its release last year, selling six million copies-plus and becoming one of the go-to favorites for the Nintendo Switch.

That fun will continue later this month with its latest update, which will introduce a few bonus costumes for Mario to put on, as well as Luigi’s Balloon World, a multiplayer-oriented mode where you attempt to hide and locate balloons within each level, while still beating out the time limit.

But producer Yoshiaki Koizumi, who helped bring the game to life, believes there may be room for additional content outside of that. He recently spoke with Game Informer about the idea of adding some premium downlodable content down the road.

“There’s a lot of volume (in Super Mario Odyssey),” he explained during the interview. “That was a big focus in development. Give the player tons to do. We pushed ourselves to create as much as we could. I can’t announce anything specifically today, but of course, if there was a really cool idea for us to do, then we would certainly be thinking about DLC.”

So nothing is on the planning board as of yet, but the possibility is there. After all, shortly after the launch of New Super Mario Bros. U for the Nintendo Wii U a few years ago, Nintendo added the expansion New Super Luigi U, which introduced a series of challenging new levels to take on. Imagine Super Mario Odyssey getting such an expansion – it would certainly prolong the game’s replay value quite a bit.

If such an announcement were to be made, it’d probably be done in a few months, when the Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place. The Nintendo Direct special that usually takes place around that time would be the perfect platform for it, getting gamers excited for the second half of the year – and guaranteeing even more sales of Super Mario Odyssey. Perhaps a special edition with the DLC packed in could also be introduced, just like New Super Luigi U got bundled with Super Mario U.

We’ll see what gets announced. In the meantime, don’t miss Super Mario Odyssey, which is available now for Nintendo Switch.