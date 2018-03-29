Super Mario Odyssey Reveals New Outfits With Latest Update

Super Mario Odyssey players have a little somethin’ somethin’ extra to make their play experience even better! Nintendo has just announced that they have two new outfits coming to the popular Nintendo Switch exclusive and one in particular will bring back those nostalgic feels.

The Satellaview outfit for our favourite on-again Plumber is a nod back to a Japanese commercial for the Super Famicom Satellaview, while baseball fans can have their own fun with various new items to share that major league love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New special outfits have been added to the post-game shop in #SuperMarioOdyssey: Satellaview Suit & Helmet and Baseball Uniform & Batting Helmet! pic.twitter.com/gNakmxexfY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 29, 2018

The costumes themselves work like any other and will be available to purchase with in-game coins.

For those that remember the datamined list that recently showed off new items coming to the game, these two were apart of that list revealed. Hopefully that means we have an amazing new Legend of Zelda-themed pack coming soon since that was one of the gems found! For now, Super Mario Odyssey is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

For more about the game:

Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans!

Thanks to heroic, hat-shaped Cappy, Mario’s got new moves that’ll make you rethink his traditional run-and-jump gameplay—like cap jump, cap throw, and capture. Use captured cohorts such as enemies, objects, and animals to progress through the game and uncover loads of hidden collectibles. And if you feel like playing with a friend, just pass them a Joy-Con controller! Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Cappy. This sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure—the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine—is packed with secrets and surprises, plus exciting new kingdoms to explore.

Explore astonishing new locales like skyscraper-packed New Donk City to your heart’s content, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s dastardly wedding plans.

Find something interesting? Toss your cap at it and see what happens! There are lots of fun and surprising ways to interact with your surroundings.

Be sure to bring any coins you find to a Crazy Cap store, where you can exchange them for decorative souvenirs for the Odyssey and new outfits for Mario! Some destinations have very exclusive dress codes, after all…

Hand a Joy-Con controller to a friend to enjoy simultaneous multiplayer: Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Mario’s new ally Cappy.

Use Snapshot Mode to freeze time while playing the game and take screenshots that you can customize using various options and filters. Screenshots can be shared via social media or uploaded to PCs and smart devices* using all of the Nintendo Switch system’s built-in screenshot tools.

A special edition Nintendo Switch™ hardware bundle will launch alongside the game. This special edition includes a download code for the full game, red left and right Joy-Con controllers, and a Super Mario Odyssey themed Nintendo Switch carrying case.