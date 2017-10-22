Super Mario Odyssey Video Shows Off Co-Op Gameplay

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of the Nintendo Switch open-world game Super Mario Odyssey and to celebrate, Nintendo has released a brand new video to highlight the more shareable features of the upcoming game.

The latest video from the Big N highlights a two person co-op where Player 1 assumes the role of Mario himself, while Player 2 takes on the task of becoming one with Cappy; his hat. It’s interesting to see in action how Cappy works independently of Mario himself in the most recent gameplay sneak peek – take a look for yourself in the latest video below:

In the video above, interested players also get to see more of the Wooded Kingdom within the game itself in search of those coveted coins and more open-world exploration. The showcase also puts more of a focus on the game’s capture feature to take snapshots of those more interesting moments throughout Mario and Cappy’s adventures.

“Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans!

Thanks to heroic, hat-shaped Cappy, Mario’s got new moves that’ll make you rethink his traditional run-and-jump gameplay—like cap jump, cap throw, and capture. Use captured cohorts such as enemies, objects, and animals to progress through the game and uncover loads of hidden collectibles. And if you feel like playing with a friend, just pass them a Joy-Con controller! Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Cappy. This sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure—the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine—is packed with secrets and surprises, plus exciting new kingdoms to explore.”

Super Mario Odyssey will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.