Super Mario Party Jamboree Reveals Free Retailer Preorder and Purchase Incentives

Super Mario Party Jamboree is still more than a month away, but Nintendo is clearly trying to get fans interested early. The company has revealed a handful of different incentives that buyers can get for purchasing the game at different retailers. For those that preorder from GameStop, a special Dice Block keychain will be made available. Best Buy customers can also get a special canvas tote bag, which features the game's box art on one side, and some of the cast on the other. Both of those items can be secured online, or by purchasing the game in stores.

The third and final preorder incentive is from Target. Like a lot of Target's other video game bonuses, this one is actually more of a purchase incentive, and can only be obtained in stores. This time around, buyers get a "party tin" which kind of looks like a popcorn bucket. The design features the game's box art. Images of all three incentives can be found in the graphic below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Launching on Nintendo Switch on October 17th, Super Mario Party Jamboree is the newest game in the series. Long-time fans can expect to see some returning content, including a pair of maps based on the original Mario Party and Mario Party 2. The game will feature a number of fan favorite characters to choose from, with more than 20 appearing. The roster even includes Pauline, who will be appearing in the series for the very first time. In another series first, the game will feature a 20-player Koopathalon online mode.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is one of two new Mario games that will be released on Nintendo Switch before the end of 2024. Just a few weeks after Jamboree, Mario & Luigi: Brothership will debut on the system. While Super Mario Party Jamboree is largely focused on multiplayer, Brothership is a new single-player RPG featuring Mario and Luigi in a brand-new location known as Concordia. At this time, preorder incentives for the game have not been announced in North America, but fans in Europe can look forward to a sleek Steelbook. Readers can learn more about that right here.

