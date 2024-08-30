Super Mario Party Jamboree Lets You Play as Pauline

The new Mario Party game, Super Mario Party Jamboree, has a surprise for Super Mario Odyssey fans. For the first time ever in the Mario Party series, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to play as Pauline, a character who joins a growing roster of other Nintendo superstars in Super Mario Party Jamboree. This brings the total number of playable characters up to 22 thanks to Paulina being added, and we could see even more introduced to the Mario Party series before the game releases on October 17th.

Pauline’s reveal in Super Mario Party Jamboree actually came late last night after Nintendo’s Japanese site for the new Mario Party game was updated to include some visuals that showed Pauline at the starting line of some in-game races. Other images featuring the character from the Donkey Kong games and Super Mario Odyssey were seen as well with player names above her head at time to confirm that she’ll be in the game as a playable character.

The next morning, Nintendo started sharing Pauline promotions elsewhere to highlight her as a playable character after people had already started to draw that conclusion.

“Jump up, Superstar!” the new character trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree said. “Pauline steps onto the stage as a new playable character alongside Ninji in Super Mario Party Jamboree, coming October 17th!”

The other character referenced in Pauline’s trailer description is Ninji, a character that’s not technically a single character anyway and is instead a group of characters similar to Shy Guys or Koopas. Ninji have been in all kinds of Mario games ranging from Mario & Luigi: Paper jam to the Paper Mario games and the Mario Party games themselves, but like Pauline, Super Mario Party Jamboree will be the first time that they’ve both been playable in a Mario Party game.

Super Mario Party Jamboree releases on October 17th, so we’ll see between now and then whether more characters are revealed.