Mario & Luigi: Brothership Reveals Amazing Preorder Bonus

Mario & Luigi: Brothership isn't set to be released until November 7th, but the game already has its first preorder bonus. The French retailer Micromania has revealed a great looking Steelbook for the Nintendo Switch RPG, which features art of Mario on the front and Luigi on the back, in the game's signature art style. As of this writing, no preorder incentives have been announced for North America, but we can likely expect to see something revealed as the game's release date starts to get closer. Nintendo has two first-party games set to release before that, so those will probably take first priority!

An image of the Mario & Luigi: Brothership Steelbook can be found below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Hopefully this Steelbook will end up making it to North America! The design is somewhat basic, but there's something really sleek and clean about the overall look. Longtime fans of the Mario & Luigi games are definitely going to want this one in their collection! Unfortunately, Nintendo does not have the best track record with bringing these types of Steelbook bonuses to the region. There have been some really great designs that were only available to importers, including the Steelbook for The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which featured a design meant to evoke the original Game Boy. For now, fans in North America will have to hope for the best, or resort to eBay when the game comes out in November.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the next RPG in the long-running series. Revealed during a Nintendo Direct back in June, the announcement came as a very big surprise. It's been nine years since the last series entry, and AlphaDream, the developer responsible for all of the previous games, shut down in 2019. Given both of these factors, fans had assumed the series would be left for dead! Clearly that's not the case, but Nintendo has remained quiet about the studio working on Brothership, only revealing that previous developers on the series have returned for this new game. Given Nintendo's secrecy lately, we probably won't know who is working on the game until it releases. The company has been keeping a tight lid on its development partners over the last few years, and this time is no exception.

[H/T: Nintendo Life]