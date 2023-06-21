Super Mario RPG Remake Confirmed

During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Square Enix officially announced a remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. The remake will simply be titled Super Mario RPG, and will offer the same isometric perspective seen in the original game, but with gorgeous new graphics. The game will be releasing on November 17th on Nintendo Switch, which should be very good news for both longtime fans and those that never got a chance to experience the original. Rumors had been circulating about the game earlier this week, and those rumors have now been confirmed!

A trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Super Mario RPG is coming to #NintendoSwitch with brand-new graphics on Nov. 17! Join Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists and turns. pic.twitter.com/cPOohdSPMw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

Super Mario RPG marked the final game released by Square on the Super Nintendo, before the company shifted focus towards the PlayStation platform. Square and Nintendo had a big falling out over that move, and the two didn't work together for several years. These days, the two companies have a much closer relationship, and many games from the publisher have been released on Switch. While Super Mario RPG had been released on the Wii and Wii U Virtual Console, the game had been mysteriously missing from Nintendo Switch Online. Fans have spent years literally begging Nintendo to add it to the service, but it seems that the two companies opted instead to remake the game.

Since the release of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Mario has become a staple of the RPG genre. The game inspired the Paper Mario series, as well as titles like Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. It will be interesting to see how newcomers feel about the game, as well as its unique cast. Characters like Geno and Mallow have become favorites over the years, and Geno was an often requested character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While the hero did not make it into the game as a fighter, a Mii Fighter outfit based on Geno was added. Perhaps the character's appearance in the Super Mario RPG remake will give him a better chance to appear in the next Smash Bros. game!

