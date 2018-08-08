Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Direct: Watch Live

A new Nintendo Direct is here and we’re going to be learning even more about the highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate title that made its full official reveal during E3 2018! You can strap it and enjoy the ride with the video at the top of the article to see what big news will be unveiled today.

The Direct itself begins at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET and will be launching globablly at the same time. Though the team has been pretty vague about what will be featured today, as per usual, we have heard some rumblings that Simon Belmont from Castlevania will be joining the roster. We know a ton of Dragon Ball fans still holding out for Goku as well. And maybe Waluigi will finally get his time after the hilarious outcry following the Big N’s decision to leave him out of the battle-it-out game. Or … perhaps we will finally see justice for Metal Gear Solid’s case of this missing booty from Snake! You never know!

Honestly, we have Ridley so pretty much anything is possible at this point. What other characters would you like to see join the roster? Doesn’t even have to be realistic, we’d love to see what you can come up with! Sound off with your dream picks in the comment section below! You can also check out our huge breakdown of the roster right here to learn more about all of the different playable characters for the upcoming fighting game.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! For more info about the game itself:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”